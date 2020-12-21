– Below is a new video package of highlights from last night’s WWE TLC pay-per-view from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL:

– WWE Champion Drew McIntyre took to Twitter after his TLC Match win over AJ Styles at the TLC pay-per-view, and said he will be feeling the brutal win today.

“Going to be feeling this one tomorrow. #AndStill #WWETLC,” Drew wrote.

WWE is teasing that the Styles vs. McIntyre feud will continue on tonight’s RAW. You can see Drew’s full tweet below:

