– Below is a new video package of highlights from last night’s WWE TLC pay-per-view from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL:
– WWE Champion Drew McIntyre took to Twitter after his TLC Match win over AJ Styles at the TLC pay-per-view, and said he will be feeling the brutal win today.
“Going to be feeling this one tomorrow. #AndStill #WWETLC,” Drew wrote.
WWE is teasing that the Styles vs. McIntyre feud will continue on tonight’s RAW. You can see Drew’s full tweet below:
Going to be feeling this one tomorrow. #AndStill #WWETLC pic.twitter.com/gLjgJiOp9C
— Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) December 21, 2020
