During a recent interview with On Demand Entertainment WWE superstar Drew McIntyre spoke about a potential singles-showdown with John Cena, with the Scottish Warrior declaring that there is no bigger match in his mind than the two of them facing off. Hear McIntyre’s full thoughts on taking on the Cenation leader below.

How he and Cena have never had a singles matchup:

I hope it does happen. I’ve been around John since I was 22 years old. I just turned 36 and we’ve never had any singles match, which blows my mind. We’ve been in tag matches and multi-man matches, but never a singles match.

Says there is no bigger match than he and Cena:

Where I’m at today in my career and managing to reach the top of the industry after so many ups and downs, and where John is at, he’s just on another level. He’s conquered WWE, conquering Hollywood, but he still loves WWE more than anything and wants to come back and help and have those big matches. There’s no bigger match, as far as I’m concerned than John Cena vs. McIntyre.

