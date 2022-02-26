WWE superstar and former world champion Drew McIntyre recently appeared on the Sports Guys Talk Wrestling to discuss a wide range of topics, including how the Scottish Warrior is prepared to step up and take the Universal title from Roman Reigns, especially if the Beast Brock Lesnar isn’t able to do it at WrestleMania 38. Highlights are below.

Says he’s ready to take the title off of Reigns if Brock cannot at WrestleMania:

“Someone’s got to take down Roman, it’s only been about 93 years he’s had that title. If Brock doesn’t get the job done, I’ll be right there. I’d love to say I’m going to get myself into that match, but it was myself and Brock at the Royal Rumble. It was the last two, he got one over on me. He won the Rumble.”

How successful he’s been against Lesnar in the past:

“Last time, I eliminated him and beat him for the title, I guess that puts us one apiece for Rumbles. If he beats Roman, I’ll be first in line there and if Roman happens to beat Brock, I’ll be first in line there. I’m getting that title. First things first, I’ve got to take out Corbin and Madcap.”

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)