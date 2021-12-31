WWE superstar Drew McIntyre recently spoke with Shakiel Mahjouri from CBS Sports to discuss all things pro-wrestling, including his thoughts on his match with Jinder Mahal at this year’s SummerSlam, and how he’s enjoying his freedom in the midcard scene. Highlights are below.

Talks the freedom he has in the midcard scene:

Yeah, for sure. You get to try new things. When you’re the champion, you really want everything to hit. You’re expected to have everything hit. You can throw some things against the wall when you’re not the champion and see what sticks. What works and what’s not working, there’s not as much on you when you’re not involved in that title scene. Also for the fans, it gives them a chance to see you in a different light. See you doing something else. And eventually, hopefully, they get to the point where they’re like, ‘Why is this guy not in the title picture? This is driving me crazy. I want to see him there again…It’s cool to get away, add some layers to the character. Maybe get a new hold as they like to say in the wrestling industry and have the fans start rallying behind you and chase the title. Cause you know, the interest and the money, generally, is in the chase as opposed to holding the title.

On his match against Jinder Mahal at SummerSlam:

No, definitely not. I didn’t expect Becky to return. The match prior gave the crowd that reaction, that moment. Then when they expected the lengthy match with Becky and Bianca, it took the wind out of the sales by having the match be 20-something seconds. To walk out after that, the crowd was a bit deflated. It wasn’t quite what I hoped reaction was. Perhaps it wasn’t what I was hoping for match-wise, but, it gave Drew McIntyre the big win on a big stage, a very dominant win. Even though sometimes I’m like, ‘I want to go out there and have the best match possible and do all the cool near falls and stuff,’ sometimes, you have to be saved from yourself and protect the character and elevate the character. That was about elevating Drew McIntyre and it did do that on a huge stage.

How he’s satisfied with everything he’s done in his career: