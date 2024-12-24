Drew McIntyre is feeling the holiday spirit.

The December 23 episode of WWE Raw saw him in the main event against Sami Zayn, a match that included an attack from The New Bloodline to Zayn and Jey Uso, as McIntyre walked off to the back.

After the show, “The Scottish Warrior” surfaced on social media with a special video dubbed, “Drew Actually,” which addressed The New Bloodline.

In the video, McIntyre showcases a series of cue cards expressing his ambitions to become a world champion within the next year and his determination to take on The Bloodline.

One card declares, “The Bloodline will pay for their crimes,” while another emphasizes that nothing will stop McIntyre, even if it means adopting a look similar to Cody Rhodes.

The video also features the theme song for Seth “Freakin'” Rollins playing.