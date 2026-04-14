“The Scottish Warrior” has released a PSA ahead of his voyage to Las Vegas for WrestleMania Week.

Heading into the big weekend coming up in “Sin City,” Drew McIntyre released a video via social media informing fans what he expects from them.

While he flat out told fans what not to do last year, this year is he trying the opposite to see how that works.

McIntyre listed the following sarcastic rules:

* Do interrupt wrestlers when they are having a conversation with family

* Do shove a camera in their face

* Do wait at the hotel or airport

* Don’t wear deodorant

* Do shove 100 things under their nose. Wrestlers will sign all of them.

Drew McIntyre is scheduled to face Jacob Fatu in an Unsanctioned Match at WrestleMania 42, which takes place on April 18 and April 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.