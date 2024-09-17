Drew McIntyre didn’t take long in responding to CM Punk.

“The Best in the World” kicked off the September 16 episode of WWE Raw with a promo saying he has more matches left than people think, all-the-while telling Drew McIntyre he’s willing to die in their Hell In A Cell match at WWE Bad Blood 2024 on October 5 in Atlanta, GA.

Soon after the segment ended, “The Scottish Warrior” surfaced on social media with a video promo response on X.

In the video, McIntyre said he knows how many matches Punk has left — one. Because when he’s done with him at Hell in a Cell, there will be nothing left of him.

“Glad to see you finally show up, Phil,” McIntyre said to close out the video response.

The caption to the video reads, “That’s the CM Punk I want.”