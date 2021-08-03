As noted, there was a production error during Drew McIntyre’s entrance on last night’s WWE RAW, where SmackDown announcer Michael Cole could be heard saying “16-time champion,” along with crowd noise. Fans speculated that this was WWE piping noise into the show to boost Drew’s entrance, but it was just a production error as the Cole line came from a WWE SummerSlam promo.

In an update, Fightful Select reports that the SummerSlam promo for Cena vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was accidentally played over the spot with McIntyre’s entrance. Initially, production employees were confused as McIntyre and Jinder Mahal got some of the best reactions of the night.

Drew reportedly personally inquired about the error upon hearing the fan reactions on social media.

RAW saw McIntyre win a 2-on-1 Handicap Match over Veer and Shanky by DQ, due to interference by Mahal.

For those who missed it, you can hear the audio in the clips below:

Ok. I knew my ears didn't deceive me. If you listen closely you can HEAR the piped in crowd noises and Cole go "16 time champion." 🤣🤣 Come on man!!! #WWERAW #RAW @WWE pic.twitter.com/U6XTMC6rg8 — Just Alyx (@JustAlyxCentral) August 3, 2021

Here's the audio of the crowd sweetening of Drew's entrance which includes Michael Cole bellowing "16-time champion!" and some cinematic music.#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/GFsYM1CNPI — Mr. Warren Hayes (@MrWarrenHayes) August 3, 2021

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.