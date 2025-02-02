During the 2025 men’s WWE Royal Rumble match, Drew McIntyre was eliminated and this reportedly led to some sort of incident backstage.

Pwinsider Elite is reporting that something regarding McIntyre’s elimination in the match went awry.

Multiple sources say the Scottish Warrior was reportedly “screaming and cursing” when he returned to the backstage area. He was ranting about someone who “had to get their moves in”.

It is said that there were several stories planned for the match that were ignored in favor of this. One source added that McIntyre “loudly stormed out of the building” and left well before the event ended.

Story developing …..