Drew McIntyre may be in danger of missing WWE SummerSlam 2025.

The Scottish Warrior revealed in a video posted to Twitter on Sunday that he’s currently stranded in England following a friend’s wedding — and it’s all because of passport issues.

McIntyre explained that after traveling overseas following Friday Night SmackDown, he was denied boarding for his return flight to the U.S. despite providing proof of identity, including photos of his passport and Global Entry credentials. Though airline staff reportedly recognized him, they still wouldn’t let him fly. He said,

“Look at the scenic countryside. Does that look like America to you? No, I’m still in England. I was supposed to be back training for SummerSlam — but nope, got blocked.”

He added that he sent his wife home early to take care of their sick cat, but stayed behind due to the travel holdup. McIntyre then pivoted to his SummerSlam storyline, jokingly blaming his upcoming tag opponent, Jelly Roll, for the situation. He added,

“Jelly Roll, did you pull some strings? Got some connections now that you’re famous? You saw me take my shirt off on SmackDown and realized, ‘Oh no, I’m in trouble.’ So you sabotage my SummerSlam training week? When I get back, I’m gonna drop you, Jelly Roll. And one day, you’re gonna look like one of these f***ers [cow].”