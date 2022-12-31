WWE has announced two big matches for the first SmackDown on FOX of 2023.

Tonight’s SmackDown saw Drew McIntyre make his return to action. He’s been out of action since suffering a ruptured eardrum during the War Games match at WWE Survivor Series, but did work the non-televised live event the next night. After Solo Sikoa defeated Sheamus on tonight’s SmackDown, Sikoa and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos attacked Sheamus until McIntyre made the save. McIntyre then joined Ridge Holland and Butch in forcing The Bloodline to retreat.

WWE then announced that McIntyre and Sheamus will challenge The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles on next Friday’s show. This match was originally announced for the December 10 SmackDown, but Butch replaced McIntyre due to the ear injury, and The Usos retained.

The second Men’s Royal Rumble competitor will be confirmed next Friday as Ricochet takes on “Top Dolla” AJ Francis in a Royal Rumble Qualifying Match.

Tonight’s SmackDown also featured a backstage segment with Ricochet, Madcap Moss, Maximum Male Models, and WWE NXT Tag Team Champions The New Day cracking jokes at Top Dolla over his recent failed dive on SmackDown. Things got heated between Dolla and Ricochet, and Dolla shoved him back. The other Superstars kept the two apart, and WWE later announced the qualifier for next week.

You can click here for details on WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER defending against Braun Strowman on the January 13 SmackDown.

Below is the current line-up for next week’s SmackDown from the FedEx Forum in Memphis, TN, along with related shots from tonight’s SmackDown:

* Ricochet vs. “Top Dolla” AJ Francis in a Royal Rumble qualifier

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos defend against Drew McIntyre and Sheamus

