Drew McIntyre appears to be getting some in-ring reps in while he remains away from WWE television.

McIntyre took to social media on Friday, September 25, to share footage of himself training inside the ring at Rusev’s Kech Pro Wrestling Academy in Nashville, Tennessee.

The former WWE Champion has not competed for the company since WrestleMania 42 in April, where he lost to Jacob Fatu in an Unsanctioned Match. Fatu and McIntyre had been involved in a heated rivalry heading into the event, with WWE ultimately making their WrestleMania showdown unsanctioned following a series of wild brawls.

McIntyre has remained busy outside of WWE during his extended absence, particularly with his growing acting career.

The Scottish star filmed a role in the upcoming “Highlander” reboot, which is being directed by “John Wick” filmmaker Chad Stahelski and stars Henry Cavill as Connor MacLeod. The cast also includes Russell Crowe, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Djimon Hounsou and Jeremy Irons. McIntyre spent part of the production working in his native Scotland.

McIntyre then joined Crowe for another project, “The Last Druid.” The William Eubank-directed action film centers around a Celtic elder who is forced to defend his people after a Roman emperor discovers a hidden Druid stronghold. The movie finished principal photography over the summer and is currently in post-production, with a 2027 release expected.

There has yet to be an official announcement regarding when McIntyre will return to WWE programming, but his latest training footage shows that he is continuing to stay ring-ready during his time away.