“The Scottish Psychopath” is the new face of ‘Project Rock.’

WWE legend “The Final Boss” Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson surfaced on social media on Thursday to make the announcement.

He wrote the following via Instagram, along with the release of McIntyre’s first promotional video:

NEW @projectrock training collection drops NOW 🔥👟

YOU Against YOU.

Once we understand and embrace the concept, it becomes very powerful — it creates space for us to block out all the bullshit noise and concentrate on the one thing that is truly your greatest influence

—

YOU.

Shout to my guy @dmcintyrewwe for leading our new Project Rock campaign. I’m a big supporter of Drew and grateful for all the value he brings to the @WWE, in and out of the ring.

F’n beast of a man 🤣💪🏾

Enjoy the gear!

#ProjectRock

#YouAgainstYou

AVAILABLE NOW