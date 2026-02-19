Drew McIntyre isn’t shy about speaking his mind — and earlier this month, things hit a little too close to home.

The former WWE Champion has revealed that he was legitimately upset following a segment involving CM Punk and Royal Rumble winner Roman Reigns on the February 2 episode of WWE Raw.

During that show, Punk suggested that Reigns could choose McIntyre as his WrestleMania opponent, referring to him as “the easier pick.”

The comment quickly made waves, especially with McIntyre positioned as one of the top names on SmackDown.

McIntyre fired back on the following episode of SmackDown, delivering a fiery promo where he claimed he could easily defeat Reigns now that “The Tribal Chief” no longer has his family backing him up.

Appearing recently on Busted Open Radio (see video below), McIntyre was asked by Bully Ray about the situation and whether Punk and Reigns’ remarks bothered him.

“Say whatever you want about me. I can protect myself. I look after myself verbally. And to be honest, they weren’t even that bad,” McIntyre said on the show.

But there was one element that didn’t sit right with him.

“It was just the stuff about the title and SmackDown and making it feel a little less than, when they’re such big superstars. Just focus on the title, focus on each other. So, I went out and did a Braveheart-like speech on the Friday because I was legitimately upset. As far as I was concerned, that was it, done. And it seems to be done. Now, they’re focused on their stuff. We’re focused on our stuff.”

Short.

Direct.

And very Drew.

For now, it appears any tension stemming from the exchange has cooled, with all sides shifting their attention back to their respective WrestleMania paths.