Drew McIntyre has revealed that he once pitched Vince McMahon an unusual idea involving his signature sword, Angela, and a WWE Superstar losing an arm.

During an appearance on the INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet podcast, McIntyre recalled wanting to incorporate the sword into a storyline in a more dramatic fashion. Although he had previously driven the weapon into the ring and Adam Pearce’s desk, McIntyre wanted to take things a step further.

His inspiration came from the 1998 war film Saving Private Ryan, although McMahon wasn’t familiar with the movie.

“I stuck it in the ring, and I stuck it in the table, Pearce’s table. But finally, I also pitched to the big man himself. I was like, ‘Hey, you know Saving Private Ryan?’ Vince had never seen Saving Private Ryan, so I explained, you know, they get after you never saw Saving Private Ryan,” McIntyre said.

McIntyre explained that his idea involved using special effects and performers with missing limbs to create the illusion of a particularly violent sword attack during a WrestleMania storyline.

“He didn’t know what I was talking about, but also I speak fast when I’m excited. Half the time, he’s like, ‘Oh yeah, yeah, sure Drew.’ But I was like, in Saving Private Ryan, they use actors, like amputees, etc. They lop off the limbs they’re actually missing. Very realistic. I think at Mania or something, we should have a fight sequence where we end up backstage, then we hit the pre-tape where I swing the sword at somebody. Whoosh, arm comes off. Finally, I use the sword, play it off.”

While the pitch never made it to WWE television, McIntyre admitted that he had always been bothered by carrying the sword without eventually using it against someone. He noted that his attention to detail also influences how he uses social media to connect storylines.

“It’s bothering me. I’m a stickler for details. That’s why I use social media the way I use it to tie stories together if I don’t think they’re tied together enough, and I’m a stickler for details. I’ve had the sword for so long. I have to stab someone. Finally, all those years later, Agent of Shadows, Drew McIntyre is going to go shanking. I’m stabbing some people. The Drew McIntyre guarantee. I finally use the sword!”

McIntyre also discussed why he eventually stopped carrying Angela as part of his WWE presentation.

The sword, named in honor of his late mother, had become a recognizable part of his entrance. However, McIntyre felt it no longer fit the increasingly serious direction of his character following his loss at Clash at the Castle.

“Evolution. I’ve been carrying it for a while. I would love to bring it back for a special entrance of the likes or maybe for a period of time cause I loved having it. I’m proud of my Scottish roots. I love that we called it Angela after my late mother.”

McIntyre explained that the emotional direction of his character made carrying a large sword feel out of place, particularly as his storylines began exploring the psychological effects of his setbacks.

“The way the character was evolving through that period from losing the big match at Clash of the Castle in front of my family etc. and you know the downward spiral, it felt weird to go real deep with the character and you know really go into the trauma and the PTSD of the character and stand there with a giant sword in my hand while I’m trying to sell that story.”

Although Angela is no longer a regular part of his WWE appearances, McIntyre remains open to bringing the sword back for a special entrance or another appropriate occasion.

Also during the interview, Drew McIntyre revealed Triple H created the viral CM Punk line during infamous WWE promo.