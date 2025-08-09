“The Scottish Psychopath” had a good time at “The Biggest Party of the Summer.”

But he didn’t stick around until the end.

After his own victory alongside Logan Paul over Randy Orton and Jelly Roll at night one of WWE SummerSlam 2025, Drew McIntyre flew home to Nashville, Tennessee, missing the shocker that concluded night two of the annual premium live event.

During an interview with The West Australian’s Craig O’Donoghue, the WWE veteran revealed his initial reaction to seeing Brock Lesnar’s surprise return and subsequent attack of John Cena at the end of night two of WWE SummerSlam 2025.

“I just thought, ‘There’s Brock, there here is,'” McIntyre said. “I didn’t think anything crazy. I’d finished my last appearance. I got on a plane. I believe I just arrived home in the Nashville area here where I saw it and I went, ‘Oh, there he is.'”

McIntyre continued, “Brock is back. He’s the beast. He causes a lot of headlines and most importantly he’s also the guy I beat in the main event of Wrestlemania for my first WWE Championship in five minutes.”

