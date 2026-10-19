Drew McIntyre may be enjoying his time in Hollywood, but the former WWE Champion hasn’t lost his desire to step back inside the squared circle.

McIntyre has been absent from WWE television since WrestleMania 42, where he suffered a loss to Jacob Fatu. During his time away, he has been pursuing acting opportunities, including roles in “Highlander” and “The Last Druid.”

During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, McIntyre was asked by Bully Ray whether he was getting the itch to return to wrestling. McIntyre revealed that the feeling became so strong that he actually started getting back in the ring while filming overseas.

“Oh yeah. I had an itch so bad that I’ve been getting back in the ring and just moving around,” McIntyre stated. “I spent three months in Barcelona filming ‘The Last Druid’ after I finished ‘Highlander.’ I literally lived there for three months, and I said, ‘I can’t do this. I have to get in the ring.’”

McIntyre explained that he discovered a local wrestling ring through a stuntman working on the movie, which gave him an opportunity to get some in-ring work despite being away from WWE.

“One of the extras, a stuntman, was a local indie guy, and they told me they had a ring there. I went down and just started rolling around in the ring. I was beating up some of his guys just to get my fix. I feel bad for those guys with the way I wrestle. I practice the way I play, so I’m beating the crap out of them with no cameras there,” he said.

Although McIntyre clearly has the desire to wrestle again, he has maintained that his eventual WWE return will happen on his own terms.

In the meantime, the Scottish star has been embracing his acting career, even referring to himself as “Hollywood Drew” during recent interviews.

McIntyre has yet to announce an official date for his WWE television return. During a separate interview released just a few days ago, Drew McIntyre addressed his WWE return, vowing that “it will be a big deal” when it happens.