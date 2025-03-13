Drew McIntyre teased some “pretty big things” that are on the horizon featuring The Rock while having a brief chat with Adam Glyn of Adam’s Apple.

“The Scottish Psychopath” mentioned this while discussing a talk he had with “The Final Boss” backstage at the recent WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto premium live event.

“It all started [with] The Rock saying those positive words that you captured in 2018,” McIntyre stated. “Re-signing last year, knowing where the company was going to go, The Rock [gave me] that sword. He’s always been on my side.”

McIntyre continued, “I got a chance to talk with him at Elimination Chamber and there’s a few things on the horizon. They’re going to be pretty big.”

Watch Adam Glyn’s complete interview with Drew McIntyre via the YouTube player embedded below.

