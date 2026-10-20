Drew McIntyre has revealed that Triple H was responsible for one of the most memorable lines from his heated WWE rivalry with CM Punk.

McIntyre’s infamous “I prayed for this, and it happened” comment became a viral sensation after he delivered the line while addressing Punk’s injury. The moment has since taken on a life of its own, regularly appearing in memes and social media posts outside professional wrestling.

During a recent appearance on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, McIntyre explained that his original idea for the promo was considerably more controversial before Triple H stepped in with a different approach.

“I knew talking to Triple H during the day that this is going to be so good. I had an idea and it was too much. It would have offended a lot of people, which I’m very good at. He helped me reel it back, and then Hunter himself came out with the line, which I ended up using because I had such an extreme version, and he dialed it back and the way he said it and the cadence of how it’s to be said.”

McIntyre credited WWE’s Chief Content Officer for recognizing how effective the line could be when delivered in a calm, sympathetic manner rather than with outright hostility.

“He said it like that, and I got so excited. He’s obviously a savant when it comes to this business. Sometimes though he comes out with [things]; I went, how do you think of that? But it was like, that is genius, and oh my God, that is going to be so good. I know as a fan, I would lose my mind.”

Although McIntyre immediately recognized the potential of the line, he admitted that he never expected it to remain so popular long after the original segment aired.

“Didn’t think I’d be seeing it to this day for everything, no matter what. It’s sports, it’s outside of wrestling, it’s constantly me pointing, ‘I prayed for this, and it happened.’ But I knew in that moment when Hunter delivered the line back to me by toning me down a little bit. I went, wow, that is genius. Because I’m going to use that exact tone.”

McIntyre also explained the thinking behind his delivery, noting that he deliberately began the promo by appearing sympathetic toward Punk before revealing his true feelings.

“The promo itself, I was being sympathetic, I believe, because Punk had got injured, and I understand what it’s like to have things taken away from me, and I’ve been injured before, and I’ve lost in my life in the ring and out of the ring, and I can get real personal. But I hate that son of a bitch, and I’m going to say it in the exact same tone all the way through till people go, wait, what? His face goes, what? And I drop his ass.”

Looking back on the rivalry, McIntyre expressed pride in how the feud was received and the lasting impact of their work together.

“So yeah, that’s cool. I mean, those promos, that feud, they voted it the best feud of the 2020s.”

McIntyre and Punk’s rivalry became one of WWE’s most talked-about storylines, with their increasingly personal exchanges helping establish the feud as a major attraction.