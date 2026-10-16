Drew McIntyre has some strong opinions about wrestlers who plan out their matches from beginning to end rather than adjusting to the crowd’s reactions.

During an appearance on Bradley Martyn’s Raw Talk podcast, the former WWE Champion discussed his approach to in-ring psychology and explained why he believes wrestlers should be able to improvise instead of relying on heavily choreographed matches.

“Unless it’s a stunt, practice stunts. But when it comes to the matches, you should know what you’re doing. We can talk about it a bit. You got 10 minutes, you got 15 minutes, you got 20 minutes. Go out there and listen to the crowd. Wrestle,” McIntyre said.

McIntyre went on to criticize performers who map out every detail of a match, pointing out that something that works in one city might not get the same reaction elsewhere.

“I can’t stand when people plan stuff from beginning to end because you don’t know how the crowd’s going to react. If you plan out this choreographed match, you walk out there, and the crowd are just sitting on their hands.”

He continued, “They’re like, ‘Huh? But they liked it in Chicago last week.’ You’re not Chicago. Different crowds like different things.”

McIntyre also expressed concern that some wrestlers haven’t developed the ability to adjust on the fly. He noted that while certain performers can recognize when something isn’t working and change direction, others struggle when forced to improvise during a live match.

“You’re talking to them like, ‘Hey, this ain’t working. We’re going to go this direction now,’ and they kind of freeze up. That’s when things look choppy.”

“Not choppy in the good way. I like if it looks kind of real, if it’s kind of choppy and you get really physical with each other,” he explained. “But if things start messing up in an obvious way, it is not good. If there’s a miscommunication or somebody trying to tell the other person, let’s go this direction, and they’re not quite ready.”

McIntyre acknowledged that the current WWE schedule has also made things more challenging for developing talent. With fewer non-televised live events than in previous years, younger wrestlers have fewer opportunities to gain experience and sharpen their instincts in front of different audiences.

“The talent are finding their feet, especially the younger talent,” McIntyre concluded.

Also during the interview, Drew McIntyre went off again on real-life issues with CM Punk, and revealed Triple H’s reaction to his ongoing extended WWE absence.