Xavier Woods looked for advice on how to counter PENTA’s Mexican Destroyer, but Petey Williams wasn’t having it.

In a video Woods shared, he approached Williams for tips on countering the move, only for Williams to cut him off and insist it’s the Canadian Destroyer.

Woods tried to argue that PENTA’s version has become even more intense and impressive, but Williams wasn’t buying it and walked away. Woods captioned the clip on Twitter with the following,

“How am I making sure that @PENTAELZEROM doesn’t hit me with a mexican destroyer in our match this monday? I went straight to the source @ipeteywilliams since @ScrapDaddyAP wont ban that dangerous maneuver.

#ThankGodForTheNewDay @wwe”

Drew McIntyre addressed his actions from last Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown, where he drove Cody Rhodes’ head through the announce table.

McIntyre opened his promo on this week’s show by noting that there was still no update on Cody’s condition and accused WWE of deliberately withholding the medical report. He then claimed Rhodes thrives on constant praise and validation, something Drew admitted he once craved himself five years ago — but insists he’s moved past. Now, McIntyre says, his focus is solely on the WWE Championship, a prize he believes he has earned and rightfully deserves. He stated,

“Who is Cody without his story and without his title? He’s nobody — and he knows it!”

Drew went on to argue that it wasn’t him who attacked Cody, but Cody who provoked him. He insisted he isn’t the villain in this situation, but warned that when pushed, he’s capable of violence.

“If you provoke me, I am the real nightmare.”@DMcIntyreWWE just sent a hostile warning to @CodyRhodes 😲 pic.twitter.com/obCXu1XHl6 — WWE (@WWE) August 16, 2025

Sheamus couldn’t pass up the chance to rib Drew McIntyre over his pre-SummerSlam 2025 travel mishap. McIntyre ended up stranded in England a week before the event after being denied boarding on his flight — he had his UK passport, but not his US one. Speaking on a recent edition of the “Insight with Chris Van Vliet” podcast, Sheamus poked fun at his friend’s expense. He said,

“Can I ask everybody here, when you have left the United States and gone anywhere in the world outside of America, what is the first thing you put in your bag when you leave the country? What’s the thing you need more than anything when you leave the country? A passport, right? Someone needs to tell that bleeding, big Scottish haggis that you need a passport when you leave the country to get back into the country. He’s blaming everybody, having a go at the people at the desk, [saying] it’s their fault. Drew, you forgot your bleeding passports! What were you thinking?”

He continued, “Sorry Drew, I know you’re a big, big, huge, international star, and that everybody knows you. Here’s the story. We’re traveling together. We’d go to the gas station close to the show or whatever, stop and get some protein shakes. He would go in, he puts the hoodie on and he was walking around. I just walk in. I think at this stage I get noticed because red hair and a beard. But I just think, what are you doing? What are you hiding it from? There’s like six people in the place. I just turn around one aisle over and go, ‘Is that WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre over there at the fridge?’ He’s like ‘Stop!’ I’m like relax. You’re not bleeding Tom Cruise, man, you know what I mean, as much as you want to be.”