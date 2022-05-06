Drew McIntyre did an interview with Sportskeeda to discuss a wide range of topics. During it, he was asked if he acknowledges Undisputed WWE Universal Roman Reigns.

“I acknowledge my foot is going to connect with his face. I acknowledge that what he says, there’s a lot of truth. That’s the cool thing about the character. The character is based in reality. He hadn’t quite put those final pieces together. Even though he was a top guy, even all that he achieved, even though as much success as he had, he had to go to this tribal chief character to truly go to that superstar level. He talks about the numbers. I see the numbers. Everything he says is based in truth. He genuinely is a needle mover. He genuinely is a huge attraction and he stays within that character. He’s not getting my acknowledgement except he tells the truth, but I’m going to tell the truth too. I’m gonna be the one to take him down.”

McIntyre will team with RK-Bro against The Bloodline in a six-man tag team match at this Sunday’s WrestleMania Backlash.

H/T to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription