Drew McIntyre Says Conor McGregor Has No Chance Against Vince McMahon

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre took to Twitter this week and took a shot at former UFC champion Conor McGregor.

As noted, McGregor’s brand jokingly called out WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon on Instagram for a potential “CEO Flashmatch” between the two. The Mac Life, the brand owned by the 31 year old McGregor, posted a photoshopped of McGregor holding a UFC Title and the WWE Title.

They captioned the photo with, “‘All of the belts’ Do you think we’ll ever see the McGregor billi strut in the WWE? #themaclife #official #conormcgregor #thenotoriousmma #irishmma #ufc #ufcnews #sbgireland #mmanews #mma #mixedmartialarts #fightgame #wwe”

McGregor’s company then re-posted that photo to Instagram Stories and tagged WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon. The caption to that photo read, “McMahon Vs McGregor CEO Flashmatch”

McIntyre responded to the post with a tweet and said Conor has no chance against Vince.

“Big man @TheNotoriousMMA picking a fight with ANOTHER 70 year old, you couldn’t drop a guy in a pub, you have no chance against Vince. You’re just the latest guy thinking he can have his PR team stick my title on his shoulder & walk into our world. Stick to whiskey McTapper,” Drew wrote.

There has been rumored interest between WWE and Conor at different times in recent years. The three-time UFC champion most recently announced his retirement from MMA in June.

You can see the related posts below:

Big man @TheNotoriousMMA picking a fight with ANOTHER 70 year old, you couldn’t drop a guy in a pub, you have no chance against Vince. You’re just the latest guy thinking he can have his PR team stick my title on his shoulder & walk into our world. Stick to whiskey McTapper https://t.co/kwgt0EKdAa — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) July 2, 2020

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.