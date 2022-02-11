WWE superstar Drew McIntyre recently joined the Jake Asman show to discuss a wide range of topics, including how happy he is to interact with fans, some who have been thanking the Scottish Warrior for carrying the torch for WWE during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Highlights are below.

How fans thank him for providing an escape during the early days of the pandemic:

“These days, now that we can walk down the street, it’s pretty cool. It’s mostly, ‘Thank you,’ for the time period when obviously the world had shut down and every sport and entertainment company had went down and WWE gave the world an escape with some original content and I was WWE Champion at the time.”

Thinks it’s cool that WWE was able to do that for its fans:

“[I was] kind of the face of WWE during that time and it’s amazing. Sometimes they’ll do these virtual Q&A’s or sometimes in person now where people can ask any question they want and usually, they took the time to thank myself and WWE and the WWE superstars for that time period and giving them that escape. So, that’s really cool.”

(H/T and transcribed by Sescoops)