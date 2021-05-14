WWE superstar Drew McIntyre recently spoke to DAZN about a variety of topics, most notably how the Scottish Warrior still has his eyes on top boxing talent and WBC champion Tyson Fury, who previously wrestled for WWE back in 2019 during one of their visits to Saudi Arabia. Hear what McIntyre had to say about the Gypsy King below.

Says a match with Fury could benefit him as a superstar:

“Yeah, it helps my profile. But for me, it’s more about how we can draw new fans to WWE, and he has such a significant fan base with a different market. He’s such an entertainer. He has worked with us before, so he gets it. And somewhere like, say the UK, we’ve not had a significant pay-per-view in the UK since SummerSlam ‘92. A very long time. It deserves one. It would need something on top that’s larger than life. It can’t get more larger than life to take two of the UK’s most successful sons in their fields and have a Battle of Britain. I think they’re just the marquee itself. Obviously, I’d love to wrestle one of our guys and have the technical back and forth, 30-minute masterclass. This wouldn’t be the most technical thing in the world. It would be good. I think it would surprise people how good it would be. But just to get those new eyeballs on the product, to get that big UK show, and to make some new fans in the process. That would be pretty cool.”

Believes the matchup can 100% happen:

“100 percent I see it happening. I’ve got a vision of how I’d like to see it happen. I don’t make the decisions. That’s for others to talk about behind closed doors. But I know somewhere like the UK it would be huge business. I know for meeting Fury, watching him, and the way he went about things when he was here last time. He’s willing to put everything he’s got into it. With me, I know I can get a performance out of anybody on this planet. I know he’s willing to put in the work, and he’s such an entertainer on top of it. It would be a big deal.”