– Former WWE Superstar turned Hollywood actor Dave Bautista appeared at the opening day game for the Washington Nationals team on Thursday. Before the MLB game between the Nationals and Philadelphia Phillies, which saw the Phillies take the win with a score of 7-3, “The Animal” helped fire up the crowd, as you can see in the video embedded below.

DAVE BAUTISTA GET EM GOING pic.twitter.com/WAqiw1Mn6U — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) March 27, 2025

– Drew McIntyre is featured in a video blog on the official WWE YouTube channel covering his visit to the UFC Fight Night event in London, England earlier this past Saturday. In the video, “The Scottish Psychopath” took a shot at CM Punk’s past 0-2 run inside the Octagon.

“I can confidently say, if I got in the Octagon right now with zero training whatsoever, I would do 1,000 times better than CM Punk,” McIntyre said. “I mean that. 1,000 times better.”

– The countdown of the “50 Greatest WrestleMania Matches of All-Time” continued on Friday morning with the release of the complete Roman Reigns & The Rock vs. Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins match from WrestleMania XL Saturday, which came in at number 20 on the list.

– WWE released the latest installment of their WWE Playlist digital series on their YouTube channel on Friday. The new episode features the full WrestleMania history of “The Best in the World” himself, CM Punk.