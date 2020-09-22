WWE champion Drew McIntyre recently spoke to PW Insider to talk all things pro-wrestling, including how he feels feuding against Randy Orton and former NXT champion, Keith Lee. The Scottish Psychopath also mentions how comfortable he feels representing the company as their current top guy. Highlights are below.

On working with Randy Orton:

“I felt comfortable being champion from the second I got it. I felt fully ready, the pieces had fallen into place as a character and as a performer, and I said the whole time, you know, that I was building during those first few months. perhaps my first few opponents, aside maybe Seth, they were kinda building them up before the match they had with me, so I was kind of pulling people up, but I knew myself, I’m a new Champion, I’m still on the rise, I still feel that way right now, I’m still trying to establish myself at the top of the heap, and I saw Randy Orton from a mile away. He’s not just one of the best of all time, he’s Randy Orton, when he’s not trying he’s one of the best of all time, but he’s been firing on all cylinders for the past 5 months or whatever and I looked ahead and went, that’s what I need – I need to step up to Randy Orton’s level – on the microphone, in the ring, as a character.You know, like you said already, if I’m Batman he’s The Joker. I never wanted to be Superman – no one can relate to Superman, he’s from a different planet, he’s made of steel, he shoots laser beams from his eyes, he doesn’t sell, brother. So I never wanted to be that. Batman is flawed, Drew Galloway is flawed, I’m like everybody else except I’m a giant guy and I knew Randy was my Joker and I’m happy with the work we’ve done. I’ve been able to step up and go to Randy’s level and swim with him because if I can’t swim with Randy Orton I don’t deserve to be WWE Champion.

On working with Keith Lee:

Then you get someone as talented as Keith Lee, getting in the mix, that’s really exciting for me because he is so, so talented. I’m excited for him to get an opportunity, I’m excited to see where the story goes, and we’ve got a big match tonight, we’re big guys and we can move and I guarantee people are going be blown away.

Thoughts on working in the WWE ThunderDome: