WWE champion Drew McIntyre was a recent guest on the Sports Guys Talk Wrestling Podcast to discuss all things pro-wrestling, including how the Scottish Psychopath lost his confidence back in 2013 during his 3MB run. He also talks about how his 24 special was difficult to watch, and whether or not he’ll ever get rid of his signature facial hair. Highlights are below.

How he had lost all of his confidence in 2013:

In ’07/’08 if you had told me I would become WWE Champion, I would’ve said, ‘Absolutely, of course I am,’ because I was such a cocky kid,” McIntyre said. “It was probably around like, you know, ’13, ’14 that I wasn’t the most confident. That if you had told me I was going to become champion in general, I would not have believed you because I had lost all my confidence.

On his WWE 24 network special:

Yeah, I mean, the 24 as I wanted it to be – I told WWE Network to not hold back,” McIntyre said. “I told my family and friends, ‘Don’t hold back.’ Tell the true story, and not just the good times but the bad times and the really, really bad times, because I don’t want to lie to my fans. I want them to know exactly who I am, and hopefully I can, you know, inspire them during these difficult times. The night is always darkest before the dawn.

On the parts of the special he did not want to watch:

There are certain parts that are difficult to watch back,” McIntyre said. “The time in my life when my mother got sick and inevitably passed. When I talk about that in the documentary, I can’t watch that and watch myself talking about it. It’s hard to watch my dad get emotional about it, also. Even watching my dad with how proud he is of me, thanking my wife for looking after me, and helping me finally grow up from a boy in my early career, getting fired, to finally becoming a man because she’s a huge part of my story. So those parts are pretty difficult for myself to watch. But I wanted to let the world into the McIntyre family – the Galloway family – and tell them my true story with no details left out.

Says he’s never going to ditch his beard:

Absolutely not,” McIntyre said. “I still look about 15 [years old] underneath this beard. I know when I was younger, I looked like one of those Abercrombie Fitch models, or a swimsuit model, or something… Underneath this beard is still that baby face. It doesn’t quite complete the rugged, Scottish look.

Full interview is below. (H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)

