Drew McIntyre Says He Is The Mountain Now, Thanks Supporters

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre took to Twitter today to mark last night’s SummerSlam win over Randy Orton. McIntyre also thanked his supporters.

“I’m not top of the mountain, I am the mountain. Thank you everyone for your continued support #AndStill #SummerSlam,” he wrote.

You can see Drew’s full tweet below:

I'm not top of the mountain, I am the mountain. Thank you everyone for your continued support #AndStill #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/gB2q8iS6B7 — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) August 24, 2020

