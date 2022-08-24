WWE superstar and former world champion Drew McIntyre was the latest guest on The Bump to discuss a wide range of pro-wrestling-related topics, most notably how the Scottish Warrior felt about the return of Johnny Gargano, who shocked the WWE Universe by appearing on this past Monday’s Raw after being gone from the sport for nine months. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On Gargano’s return and their run together as EVOLVE tag champions:

“Very exciting to see Johnny back. I tweeted a picture of himself and myself as the EVOLVE Tag Team Champions. Johnny’s such an incredible talent. One of my biggest matches and when I really showed the world what I was capable of in-ring outside of WWE during my independent run was at Dragon Gate USA, [it was] an EVOLVE Championship match with Johnny. He made me raise my game. I did win that match, and it really showed what I could do in the ring. We became the first-ever EVOLVE Tag Team Champions, spent time in NXT together. He achieved all this NXT success, but I didn’t imagine he would get the opportunity, a real opportunity, on Raw or SmackDown. He’s getting it right now. He’s earned it, he deserves it.”

Hopes to share the ring with Gargano once again:

“We could have some fun down the line. Rematches to come, and I’m excited about it.”

