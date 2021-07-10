WWE superstar Drew McIntyre recently spoke with TV Insider to hype his upcoming appearance on Shark Rumble and discuss WWE’s return to the road following a year of running shows from the ThunderDome. Highlights from the interview are below.

On if he’s ready to return to WWE’s vigorous travel schedule:

I try not to think too far ahead. We are now getting through the last few weeks inside the ThunderDome, the build for the Money in the Bank ladder match. WrestleMania was a little bit of a tease over those two nights. If you watch back to my entrance, you can see on my face how emotional it was for me. You can see people in the crowd literally crying. It took my breath away as I walked out there. It was a reminder for us that our fans are the No. 1 superstars. To be on the road every single night is going to be like a mini-WrestleMania. Every night will bring a different kind of atmosphere, right up to SummerSlam, which feels like this year’s WrestleMania.

Says he has to win Money In The Bank:

It still feels weird to not be a champion. I won it in front of nobody, going from no fans to virtual fans in the ThunderDome. To represent the company in those difficult times in the last year was great, but the goal was to walk out there as the WWE champion in front of fans. To lose it right at the finish line before WrestleMania definitely showed another side of my character and how he dealt with adversity. It made me more relatable. Money in the Bank and the ladder match are my very last opportunity. I have to win, or I don’t know what will happen next for Drew McIntrye.

Talks his recent promos: