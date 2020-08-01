Drew McIntyre Says He Wants To Work With Karrion Kross In The Future, Kross Responds

WWE champion Drew McIntyre responded to a fan on Twitter who asked the Scottish Psychopath if there were any NXT talents that he wanted to work with in the future. McIntyre responded by saying that Scarlett Bordeaux and Karrion Kross “have his attention.”

Later…Kross would shared McIntyre’s statement on Instagram and tell fans to never miss an episode of any of WWE’s brands, indicating that a crossover match could very well happen in the future. He writes, “Anything can happen in the #WWE. And it’s all the more reason why you should never miss an episode no matter what brand it is. Think about the future.”

Since arriving in WWE Kross has already caught the attention of not only the WWE champion, but former AEW world champion Chris Jericho, who praised Kross’ work on one of his Saturday Night Special Facebook streams, and even begged WWE to push him onto the main roster. You can read more about that here.

Does a Kross and McIntyre showdown interest you? Sound off in the comments below.