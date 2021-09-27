WWE superstar and former world champion Drew McIntyre recently spoke with Inside the Ropes to promote his new book, A Chosen Destiny, as well as discuss all things pro-wrestling, including how the Scottish Warrior was set to win the 2010 Money In The Bank briefcase. Hear his full thoughts on the subject, as well as what he thinks of WWE constantly changing plans, below.

Says he was originally set to win Money In The Bank in 2010:

“I mean, I guess there must have been. There’s nothing that jumps out to me as big as like the stuff I heard during my first run, like winning Money In The Bank one time until 8pm and it changing to Kane the night he beat Rey Mysterio for the title. But also looking back and understanding why certain things were done from a business perspective.”

How frustrating it can be when things change so quick:

“In WWE, things are changing all the time and we’re every single week, nonstop, and it’s frustrating as it is at the time when and things don’t happen that you really want to happen, I can look back now and say it, ‘My goodness, I’m glad that never happened then or that never happened there and or I wouldn’t have been ready for this’ – and things happen for a reason. And the stuff in my life that happened that I’ve been like, ‘My goodness, that’s the worst thing ever.’ I can look at now and go. ‘That was a blessing, and it toughened me up and made me the man I am today.’”