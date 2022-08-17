WWE superstar Drew McIntyre recently appeared on Insight With Chris Van Vilet to discuss the return of former two-time NXT champion Karrion Kross, who attacked the Scottish Warrior on SmackDown a couple of weeks ago.

McIntyre states that he was very surprised by Kross’s return, but acknowledges that he has worked hard for another opportunity to prove that he is a top contender in the WWE.

“I was very surprised. I didn’t know until the very last second. Let’s just say it’s somebody who has worked hard for an opportunity, deserves the opportunity, and is getting the biggest opportunity of his career. Unfortunately for him, it’s not going to come at Drew McIntyre’s expense.”

McIntyre clashed with Kevin Owens on yesterday’s edition of Monday Night Raw.

