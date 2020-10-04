WWE champion Drew McIntyre issued a short statement on Twitter earlier today to hype up his upcoming WWE 24 Special on the network, which premieres this evening after NXT Takeover 31. The Scottish Psychopath reveals that he’s actually “nervous as hell” to share this story with the WWE Universe, stating that it’s more a story about Drew Galloway the man and how there are certain parts he’ll never be able to re-watch.

I’ll be honest, I’m nervous as hell for my #WWE24. It isn’t about Drew McIntyre the WWE Champ, it’s about Drew Galloway, the man. There are parts I know I’ll never be able to re-watch, but I hope my journey inspires at least one person. To all my friends and family, thank you.

The episode will look at McIntyre’s first run with the WWE, shift towards his rebirth on the independent circuit after getting released, and push all the way towards headlining WrestleMania this year against Brock Lesnar. Check out his tweet below.