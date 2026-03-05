Drew McIntyre believes his long and difficult journey back to the top of WWE is exactly why he considers himself one of the last true good guys in the company.

The Undisputed WWE Champion recently spoke with SHAK Wrestling about his mindset during his latest run at the top, explaining that he refused to accept being permanently stuck in a supporting role despite years of coming close to the top.

McIntyre admitted that there were times when it felt like he was constantly falling short of reclaiming the championship.

“I know how long my current contract runs for, and I can’t think for a second, ‘Well, this is just my role. I’m going to be happy in this role,'” McIntyre said.

Throughout WWE history, many performers have settled into consistent mid-card or supporting positions, but McIntyre said he never allowed himself to think that way.

“I’ve seen stars historically get pigeonholed in a certain place,” he explained. “It’s a great place. It’s amazing to be in WWE and in that place and elevating everyone around you. But no, not for Drew McIntyre. I know what I’m capable of.”

According to McIntyre, he always believed that eventually his opportunity would come again if he continued working toward it.

“I knew it was just a matter of time before I won the title again,” he said, describing the process as playing the long game.

Despite his increasingly aggressive attitude toward rivals on “WWE SmackDown,” McIntyre insists he is not the villain of the story. In fact, he argues that his actions are the result of everything he has endured throughout his career.

“Because I’m not the bad guy. I’m the last good guy in WWE,” McIntyre said.

He explained that when fans or critics label him the antagonist, he challenges them to explain exactly why.

“If you try to argue with me, debate me, you’ll lose,” McIntyre continued. “Someone says, ‘You’re the bad guy.’ I’m like, ‘How? Give me an example.'”

McIntyre added that when he explains the setbacks and frustrations he has experienced, including the emotional toll of repeatedly coming close to the top without staying there, most people end up understanding his perspective.

“I explain why I am the way I am, what’s happened to me, the PTSD I’ve suffered. ‘Would you not do the same thing?’ And every single person says yes.”

As WrestleMania approaches and challengers continue lining up for the Undisputed WWE Championship, McIntyre remains convinced that his story is not one of villainy, but of perseverance.