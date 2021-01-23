Drew Mcintyre is slated to make his next defense as WWE Champion when he takes on WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg at the upcoming Royal Rumble pay-per-view event.

The top Raw star made an appearance on The Arash Markazi Show. During it, he talked about this dream match.

“Yeah, that’s a dream match I played in a game when I was 13 and I created myself in Create-A-Wrestler and fought Goldberg and now it’s happening in real life. So yeah, it’s pretty surreal for me. I was such a huge fan.”

WWE Royal Rumble takes place on January 31, 2021 at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.

H/T to Ringside News