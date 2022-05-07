WWE superstar Drew McIntyre recently spoke with CBS Sports to hype up tomorrow’s WrestleMania Backlash premium live event, where the Scottish Warrior will team up with RK-Bro to take on The Bloodline. Highlights from the former world champion’s interview can be found below.

Drew McIntyre on working with Randy Orton, entering tag team title feud:

“It’s awesome to be back around… Roman Reigns and The Bloodline have been doing incredible things for a couple of years. Literally running the industry when it comes to Roman and for McIntyre to step back into that picture, but also to be side-by-side with Randy and Riddle who have been having the time of their life this past year, I’ve never seen Randy so happy in the ring and out of the ring. It’s cool to be involved in that picture. The tag title scene has been so interesting with those two tag teams going at it. With the addition of myself and Roman, you get an interesting dynamic and you get to delay that match. I know everyone wants everything right now. Now you get an interesting wrinkle to the equation and then you get to delay that match that’s going to then build even more anticipation and when it happens, maybe even in a stadium or somewhere else down the line with more elements added to the story, if you finally get that match — I assume that will eventually happen — it’ll be an even bigger deal.”

Reacts to Bobby Lashley falling out of ring at WWE Newcastle event:

“For me, it was very quick yet very slow at the same time,” McIntyre said. “When trouble happens, things seem to slow down for me and I’m very aware of what’s going on. I knew when I hit the ropes, something went wrong. I was able to catch myself very quickly and was watching straight ahead and saw how Lashley went over. So, the rope broke as I connected. He was a split second behind me. He had no rope. He went into what should have been the top rope and he continued head over heels at the speed he was going. Thankfully, I could see how he landed. He went head over heels. Those giant traps hit the ring apron. His head didn’t connect with the ring apron, thankfully. He flipped himself right around onto the mat outside. I could see he was probably going to be OK. Knowing him, he’d be OK. A guy who just likes to roll around and fight during the day and take unnecessary falls during the day. I always say, ‘There are no cameras watching right now. Why are you doing this to yourself?’ But he enjoys the physicality. I could see he landed safely and knowing him, I know he’d be okay. And thankfully he was okay. In those situations, you can only hope for the best-case scenario. Accidents do happen.”