WWE superstar Drew McIntre recently appeared on WrestleRant to hype today’s WrestleMania Backlash premium live event, where the Scottish Warrior teams up with RK-Bro to battle the Bloodline in a six-man tag team matchup. During the interview McIntyre states that he believes each WWE brand should have its own world champion, as well as his goal of dethroning the Tribal Chief somewhere down the line. Highlights can be found below.

Believes that each WWE brand should have its own world champion:

“I mean just for the roster it’s been separated. I think each show should have its own champion. I know, say like 20 years ago, whatever it was the same champion they traveled to the shows. But it was also the same roster. Right now, it’s because of what happened at WrestleMania I know the build to Mania was for this gigantic match with Roman vs. Brock. It was two champions facing off with each… the two top champions facing off with each other.”

Says Roman Reigns and Brock build both titles up at WrestleMania, but plans on taking one of those titles from the Tribal Chief in the near future:

“Two individuals with such an incredible history really on fire at another level persona-wise with Roman as his Tribal Chief character and cowboy Brock, which we’ve never seen before so it was a huge match, huge implications. This is the fallout from that huge match with both titles and it’s cool right now. It puts him even higher up than he was before if that’s even possible. He’s literally Thanos levels right now. I think it’s about time that somebody at least took one of those titles off of him and I’m looking at Drew McIntyre.”

