WWE superstar Drew McIntyre recently appeared on The Bump to hype up his showdown with King Corbin at WrestleMania 38, a matchup that almost didn’t happen due to the Scottish Warrior’s neck injury that had him out several weeks. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says he was told that he could potentially miss WrestleMania due to his neck injury:

I feel great that I was able to come back so quickly. Initially, it was a little bit scary. Obviously everyone saw what Happy and Madcap did to me. But speaking to the doctor, doing some tests afterwards, there were some lingering issues going on and I was informed, ‘Hey never mind making the Rumble, you may not be making Mania the way you’re looking right now.’

Says thankfully he was cleared by doctors:

It took a couple of weeks, a couple of doctors, some serious rehab, and some serious determination from Drew McIntyre, but thankfully, I was cleared and was able to come back at the Rumble. I’ve been a 100% ever since, on TV, live events, appearances. Absolutely nothing is ever going to stop me. There is a very good reason they used to call me the terminator.

