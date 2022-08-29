Roman Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Title against Drew McIntyre at the upcoming Clash at the Castle pay-per-view event.

Karrion Kross made his return to WWE television earlier this month as he came back during Friday Night Smackdown and attacked McIntyre.

While speaking with Quetzalli Bulnes from El Brunch de WWE, McIntyre noted that he will be coming after Kross after beating Reigns.

”First of all, I’d like to get Clash at the Castle out of the way, since it’s the biggest match of my entire career,” McIntyre said. “Um, he’s [Karrion Kross] not letting up. He’s leaving little symbols around, to remind me he’s lurking in the shadows, outside of the attack from behind, and the hourglass that he left in my locker room in Canada last week. I understand he’s coming to take what he believes is his, but he’s gotta understand, I’m freaking busy. I gotta go fight for the title. So he can take a step back. Once I finish with Roman, then I’ll kick his face off and I’ll break his little sandglass. I don’t get it. It’s an hourglass, it doesn’t go tick-tock.”

