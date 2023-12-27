Drew McIntyre turned heel coming out of his loss to WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins at Crown Jewel.

At Tuesday’s WWE house show at Madison Square Garden in New York City, the top WWE star lost again to Rollins in an Anything Goes match that headlined the show.

McIntyre took to Twitter to note that he closed out another item on his bucket list. He wrote:

“Win the Royal Rumble Main Event WrestleMania Become WWE Champion Close out MSG Another one off the bucket list.”