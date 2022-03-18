WWE superstar and former two-time world champion Drew McIntyre recently spoke with the Las Vegas outlet ‘8 News Now’ about all things pro-wrestling, which included the Scottish Warrior naming Bret “The Hitman” Hart and Stone Cold Steve Austin as two legends he wishes he could have faced in the ring. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says he wishes he could have had a match with Bret Hart:

I mean my favorite wrestler growing up was Bret ‘The Hitman’ Hart so I would love a significant match with Bret, just because he was always my favorite but, you know, I can remember back in the day or even when Stone Cold shows up these days and when he shows up, AT&T Stadium for WrestleMania, there’s nothing like the noise, the crowd reaction when the glass breaks, Stone Cold Steve Austin walks out there and the fact that he just crossed across every demographic.

On Stone Cold’s influence and how he wishes he could have wrestled him as well:

I remember being a kid, being the weird kid that watched wrestling and one day I came in and Stone Cold became popular and everybody was watching wrestling so to wrestle Stone Cold Steve Austin in his prime at WrestleMania, considering how influential and popular he was, that would be probably the number one match just because how big it would be.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)