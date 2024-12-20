Drew McIntyre says he’s happy to see his friends succeeding outside of WWE.

During a recent TikTok live, McIntyre was asked for his thoughts on Tony Khan’s All Elite Wrestling promotion. He responded with,

“I’m happy to watch all wrestling, especially when I’m off. When I was out that three months, when one person called me the entire time I was out, that’s the time for me to catch up on everything. IMPACT, AEW, New Japan, the independents. I’m happy to see so many people I’m friends with making a full-time living. That wasn’t the case when I was fired in 2014 and reinvented what it meant to be a professional wrestler, using social media as I still do to this day at the top level. It’s been going since 2014. To rebrand myself, to see how much the industry grew in those three years, and it led to so many places and so many people making a full-time living. It’s awesome.”

McIntyre worked for TNA/Impact Wrestling after his release from WWE.

Ring of Honor has announced that four matches will be taking place on the “Zero Hour” pre-show for Final Battle 2024.

On Thursday, the company announced that Harley Cameron vs. Hanako, The Infantry vs. The Undisputed Kingdom, The Dark Order vs. The Grizzled Young Veterans, and Lee Johnson & EJ Nduka vs. Gates of Agony will be taking place.

You can check out the official announcement(s) below:

TOMORROW! | @ManhattanCenter#ROHFinalBattle ZERO HOUR

▶️ https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf Harley Cameron vs. Hanako With a new friendship blossoming with Rachael Ellering, @harleycameron_ returns to Ring of Honor as she takes on the #ROH debuting @hanako_stardom! pic.twitter.com/xK2iMuv8PS — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) December 20, 2024

TOMORROW! | @ManhattanCenter#ROHFinalBattle ZERO HOUR

▶️ https://t.co/8dcdtxr3sN LEEJ vs. Gates of Agony The hatred continues to grow between both sides as LEEJ @BigShottyLee & @EjTheJudge take on the Gates of Agony @ToaLiona & @thekaun. pic.twitter.com/yLUMpQfrv4 — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) December 20, 2024

TOMORROW! | @ManhattanCenter#ROHFinalBattle ZERO HOUR

▶️ https://t.co/8dcdtxr3sN Dark Order vs. Grizzled Young Veterans After weeks of taunts and back and forth insults, @SilverNumber1 & @YTAlexReynolds of the Dark Order face the GYV @JamesDrakePro & @ZackGibsonGYV! pic.twitter.com/JlNwRu2NIC — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) December 20, 2024