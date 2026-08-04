Drew McIntyre is making the most of his time away from WWE.

While still absent from WWE television, “The Scottish Warrior” offered fans another glimpse at what has been keeping him busy outside the ring.

McIntyre is currently filming The Last Druid, and on Tuesday, August 4, he shared a new photo from the set alongside Academy Award-winning actor Russell Crowe. The image showed the two flexing together in a gym during production of the upcoming film.

McIntyre kept the caption short and fitting for the pairing.

“Gladiator x Warrior.”

The post also tagged Crowe’s X account, with the Hollywood star continuing to work alongside the former WWE Champion as filming on The Last Druid progresses.