“The Scottish Psychopath” and “The Final Boss” have become pretty good chums over the years.

When Drew McIntyre officially re-signed with WWE in April 2024, The Rock marked the occasion by gifting McIntyre a sword and publicly congratulating the former WWE Champion on the new deal.

A supporter of McIntyre for years and famously touting the Scottish star as the next big thing in a TMZ interview, McIntyre is incredibly thankful for what The Rock has done for him throughout his career, and during a new interview with Kenny McIntosh (@KennyMcITR) and Inside The Ropes, he spoke about this.

“Yeah, and that’s never lost on me,” said McIntyre, who is widely considered to be on the best run of his long pro wrestling career. “He’s always been a supporter of mine from my first run. I remember seeing his ex, Mrs Dany Garcia that he works with at such a high level, and she’d said such positive words when I was about 22-23 years old on a plane about how highly they thought of me, which was very cool.”

McIntyre continued, “The Rock’s always had an eye out for me ever since back then, with TMZ positive comments in 2017 when I really wasn’t doing anything to suggest that I was the next guy. He could see it all the way through to these days where he’s still there for advice.”

