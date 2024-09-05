Don’t ask Drew McIntyre if he was forced by WWE to remove his controversial photo with AEW star “The Scapegoat” Jack Perry.

“The Scottish Warrior” recently explained the back story behind the photo taken with the wrestler CM Punk fought with backstage at AEW All In 2023, which ultimately led to his AEW departure, during his Fanatics Fest NYC interview.

In a new interview with “INSIGHT” host Chris Van Vliet to promote his role in the Dave Bautista film, “Killer’s Game,” McIntyre spoke more about the circumstances that led to the photo.

“No, I was flying to LA and they just did a show the night before,” McIntyre stated. “I saw Roderick Strong at the airport, a buddy of mine, and we got to catch up which was awesome. He was headed to an ROH show I believe. Then on the flight, I just seen Jack. Had a little chat with him and his misses and we snapped a picture and the internet had a freaking meltdown, it was hilarious. I think it lasted 45 minutes. The numbers I heard were like two million impressions or something insane for 45 minutes. It was pretty wild, people enjoyed that. I’m always dancing on that line on what’s acceptable and not acceptable, making people question things.”

Later in the interview, the man who is rumored to square off against Punk for a third time in a Hell In A Cell match at WWE Bad Blood 2024, spoke about how he will never reveal whether or not it was WWE who told him to take the aforementioned photo down from his social media accounts.

“[The line is] probably back 100 yards that way,” he said. “Yeah, I just do what was fun. Did someone tell me, didn’t some tell me, was it by design, did I choose to remove it? I’ll never answer that question because I love people asking questions.”

For those who missed it, check out the infamous Drew McIntyre and Jack Perry photo below. Also below is Drew McIntyre’s official promotional poster for the “Killer’s Game” movie.