Drew McIntyre has apparently gotten even bigger during his time away from WWE.

The former WWE Champion has been keeping busy with Hollywood projects since his last appearance at WrestleMania 42, but that hasn’t stopped him from maintaining an intense training routine.

During a recent appearance on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, McIntyre revealed that he has gained approximately 10 pounds of muscle despite initially expecting to lose weight through changes to his diet and cardio routine.

“I have gotten bigger since the last time you saw me. I believe I was around 275 prior to Mania.”

McIntyre explained that the transformation wasn’t necessarily intentional, as he had been focusing on improving his overall conditioning after spending several months filming in Barcelona.

“Wasn’t intentional. I’ve been doing all the right things. I was in Barcelona for a few months. I came back and really dialed in the diet. I upped my cardio. I discovered the assault bike, which is the worst thing in the world and the best thing in the world. But that cardio was through the roof, and I figured, okay, I’m probably going to lean up, but that’s fine.”

Instead of dropping weight, McIntyre found himself adding muscle while maintaining his improved conditioning. He also joked about WWE’s tendency to list him at a lower weight than his actual size.

“You get leaner, you generally look bigger on camera, and I somehow gained 10 pounds of muscle. I’m 285. I’m the only man in the wrestling world where they under-exaggerate. There’s so many times when I would say to the ring announcer, ‘Hey, I’m not 255, I’m 265. Can you use my real weight?'”

McIntyre also noted during the interview that he currently feels he’s in the best physical shape of his life.

Although his recent training footage has fueled speculation about a potential WWE comeback, McIntyre indicated that he is currently enjoying his Hollywood career and isn’t rushing back to the ring.

Also during the INSIGHT interview, Drew McIntyre revealed Triple H created viral CM Punk line, and claimed the original idea was ‘too offensive.’