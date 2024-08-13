– Drew McIntyre was lumped up following his segment with CM Punk on the August 12 episode of WWE Raw in Austin, Texas. “The Scottish Warrior” shared a photo of his back covered in welts and bruises after being whipped with a belt all over the building in Austin, TX. by “The Best in the World.” In the photo, which McIntyre shared via X, he made sure to include Punk’s personal bracelet with his wife and dog’s name on it while showing off the aftermath of Punk’s latest sneak attack.

– WWE is advertising Rey Mysterio with “a special guest tag-team partner” for his upcoming Fanatics Fest NYC appearance on Saturday, August 17, at 3pm EST. at the Javits Center in New York City, New York. Tickets are on-sale now at FanaticsFest.com.

– Roman Reigns is prominently featured in the official promotional trailer for the August 16 episode of WWE SmackDown in Orlando, Florida. In the ad, it was pushed that “The Original Tribal Chief” will continue to target The Bloodline.