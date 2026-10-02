Drew McIntyre has been putting in the work during his time away from WWE television.

McIntyre took to social media this week to show off his physical transformation over the past several months, sharing comparison photos of his back from January and October.

“The Scottish Warrior” has been absent from WWE programming since his loss to Jacob Fatu in an Unsanctioned Match at WrestleMania 42.

During his time away from the company, McIntyre has been working on multiple acting projects. He is involved with both “Highlander” and “The Last Druid,” which are currently expected to be released in 2027.

McIntyre has also been getting back inside the squared circle. In September, he was spotted training at Rusev’s Kech Pro Wrestling Academy in Nashville, TN.

There is still no official word on when McIntyre will return to WWE television.

As previously reported, however, McIntyre recently visited WWE Headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut. While the purpose of the visit was not confirmed, it fueled speculation that preparations could be underway for his eventual return to WWE programming.

For now, McIntyre’s latest social media update makes it clear that he has continued working on his physique during his lengthy absence.